Romford centre named Dance School of the Year

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 October 2019

Winners and judges of the dance competition with Anne Walker MBE. Picture: Stu Booth and M Anthony

Winners and judges of the dance competition with Anne Walker MBE. Picture: Stu Booth and M Anthony

A Romford dance studio was delighted to scoop the Dance School of the Year award at a glamorous black-tie event.

Now in its 7th year, the Dance School of the Year Awards was founded by dance business expert Anne Walker MBE to celebrate the achievements of dance schools which may not often receive the recognition they deserve.

The Anthony Clifford Studios (ACS) in Albert Road won a gold first place prize on Friday, October 25l.

Principal Diana Lunn runs ACS with her husband Mark.

She said: "ACS is absolutely delighted to win the award and be recognised for the work we are doing teaching children and adults to dance, this can really help spread the word about the benefits of dance for all.

"Dancing promotes happiness as well as fitness, and it helps keep you young, what's not to like?"

