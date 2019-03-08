Romford Wetherspoons resubmits planning application for £1million expansion and roof terrace

A Romford Wetherspoon's could be in line for a £1million expansion and a new rooftop terrace.

The Moon and Stars - which is one of two JD Wetherspoon pubs in South Street - has submitted a third planning application to add extra seating and tables on the roof.

The second planning application was accepted, however the pub chain wished to expand the designs and add an additional staircase.

The first planning application was rejected by Havering Council in December last year, due to concerns of potential "noise and disturbance caused by customers using the terrace", particularly during the evenings.

According to the design and access statement submitted by JD Wetherspoon, there will be no live music and no PA system of any kind used on the roof terrace.

It also states that there would be a dedicated area for smokers that would be separated by screens, signs and furniture.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Recorder: "The roof terrace was granted planning permission, however, Wetherspoon wish to make it slightly bigger than the original plans and also add in a staircase for security reasons.

"As a result it needs to go back to planning. If planning is granted, then Wetherspoon would look to start developing the roof terrace almost immediately."

The 240sqm extension is expected to cost around £1million and will be built on an underused area of flat roof at the back of the pub.

A new passenger lift will be installed to provide full access to anyone with mobility difficulties.

"The pub would need to be shut for approximately 10 weeks in order for the work to be carried out," said Mr Gershon.

There will be virtually no building work needed according to the design statement.

CGI images of what the terrace could look like shows a bright and exciting space, with fairy lights and a number of tables and chairs.

Havering Council is set to make a decision about the planning application by June 20.