Romford Wetherspoon's pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans Archant

A Romford pub is set to reopen after an extensive £1.3million refurbishment.

The Moon and Stars will reopen on Tuesday, November 26 after having undergone a complete refurbishment with the creation of a new rooftop garden.

As a result of the work an additional 45 full and part-time jobs have been created at the pub.

The new roof garden area is accessed via stairs from the customer area.

According to JD Wetherspoon, the new garden provides a beautiful outdoor space with free-standing garden furniture, as well as feature fixed seating.

It is decorated with festoon lighting, as well as planters and shrubs.

The Wetherspoon pub in South Street has been closed since the beginning of August.

It first opened as a Wetherspoon's in May 1994 and is managed by Daniel Griffin.

He said: "Wetherspoon has spent £1.3million on the pub, providing further substantial investment into the area, as well as creating new jobs for local people.

"Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Moon and Stars.

"We are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbishment and new look pub, especially the fantastic new roof garden."

The ladies and gents toilets have also been fully refurbished.

Behind the scenes, new facilities have been added with an upgrade to the kitchen area and bar dispensing equipment.

Back in May the Recorder the reported how the pub had submitted a third planning application to add extra seating and tables in a new terraced area on the roof.

The application was approved by Havering Council with a number of conditions - most of which involve the management of noise pollution and make it a legal requirement that the terrace is not open after 11pm every night.

According to the design and access statement submitted by JD Wetherspoon, there will be no live music and no PA system of any kind used on the roof terrace.

It also stated that there would be a dedicated area for smokers that would be separated by screens, signs and furniture.