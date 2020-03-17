Firefighters called to warehouse fire in Romford’s town centre
PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 March 2020
Archant
Firefighters dealt with a warehouse fire in Market place in Romford this afternoon.
The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.
Part of the ground floor was damaged by the blaze.
The London Fire Brigade was called at 2.50pm and the fire was under control by 3.15pm.
Two fire engines from Harold Hill and Hornchurch fire stations attended the scene.