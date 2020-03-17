Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to warehouse fire in Romford’s town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 March 2020

The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.

The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.

Archant

Firefighters dealt with a warehouse fire in Market place in Romford this afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.

You may also want to watch:

Part of the ground floor was damaged by the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.The London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire in Romford's Market Place.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 2.50pm and the fire was under control by 3.15pm.

Two fire engines from Harold Hill and Hornchurch fire stations attended the scene.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Carphone Warehouse to close Romford and Hornchurch stores as nearly 3,000 set to lose jobs across UK

The Carphone Warehouse shop in the Brewery, Romford will be closing on April 3. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Carphone Warehouse to close Romford and Hornchurch stores as nearly 3,000 set to lose jobs across UK

The Carphone Warehouse shop in the Brewery, Romford will be closing on April 3. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: East London GP answers your questions about Covid-19

Dr Simi Adedeji in her practice in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Romford charity for older people, Tapestry, may be forced to close without ‘pragmatic approach’ from council

For 71 years the charity has provided a variety of support and care services for those with dementia. Picture: Tapestry

West Ham games will be played at the London Stadium whenever they happen

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

Isthmian League suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

Romford players huddle during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

New captain Westley facing a longer wait to lead Essex after MCC clash is cancelled

Essex Alastair Cook and Tom Westley at the end of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
Drive 24