Romford tree protest cancelled after campaign success

Gina said Stop Network Rail's Environmental Destruction will continue to monitor work carried out by Network Rail alongside the Romford to Upminster train line. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A protest was happily cancelled after 560 trees along the Romford to Upminster train line were saved.

Network Rail was going to cut back some 600 tees and vegetation by the track to ensure the "safe operation of the railway", but community backlash made it reconsider the plans.

Campaign group Stop Network Rail’s Environmental Destruction is celebrating the news that only 40 trees will be removed.

The protest was planned to take place at Romford Marketplace on January 24.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who helped negotiate with Network Rail, said reducing the number of marked trees to be felled is a “real victory for the community”.

He said: “I am glad that the community have put politics aside and come together to really make a change and save our trees.

"This is so important in keeping Havering a ‘town and country borough’ and keeping a wonderful green lung running through Romford.”

Campaign group coordinator Gina Must, 32, from Hornchurch, said the group are “really pleased” with the result but confirmed they are “still worried about the 40 trees which have been described as diseased, dying or dangerous”.

She added: “We have asked for individual tree assessments and we hope to get more information before works starts again on January 31.”

Network Rail’s route infrastructure engineer Mark Walker said before any further work begins after that, Network Rail will “engage local representatives and residents well in advance”.