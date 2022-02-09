Roger the Cairn Terrier was rescued by firefighters near St Johns Road - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A dog trapped under a concrete plinth in Collier Row has been rescued by firefighters.

Cairn terrier Roger was stuck in a void underneath the plinth in St Johns Road, which runs alongside Havering Country Park.

Firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) used a snake-eye camera to find him, and then used specialist tools to safely free Roger and reunite him with his owner.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters love animals too and we are ready, willing and able to assist distressed or injured animals.

"The last thing we want is for people to put themselves at risk rescuing an animal themselves – but we do encourage people to call the RSPCA in the first instance and we will assist if our specialist equipment is required, as in this case.”

The Brigade was called to St Johns Road just before 11am on Monday morning (February 7).

A fire engine from Romford Fire Station and a fire rescue unit from Edmonton Fire Station attended.