Romford’s Highway Express donates hundreds of Easter eggs to Saint Francis Hospice

Highway Express staff Kerrie Wilkinson and Sarah Barker presenting Easter eggs to the children's ward at Queen's Hospital. Archant

A transport company donated more than 600 Easter eggs to a beloved hospice.

Elsie Adams, who visits the hospice's day services, with mascot Frankie and the 200 donated chocolate eggs. Elsie Adams, who visits the hospice's day services, with mascot Frankie and the 200 donated chocolate eggs.

Highway Express, South Street, Romford, heard about the Saint Francis Hospice’s Easter Chick Appeal and came up with a cracking idea to get involved.

The taxi and courier company decided to ask staff and customers to donate chocolate eggs so they could pass them on to the Havering-atte-Bower charity.

Larger Easter eggs are then used for fundraising hampers and the smaller eggs are inserted into beautiful knitted chicks and sold for a donation.

Highway Express has chosen the hospice as its charity of the year have a number of fundraising initiatives in the pipeline including a quiz and a Christmas ball.

Head dispatcher at Highway Express Kerrie Wilkinson said: “My grandad was cared for the hospice so I know about the wonderful care the charity provides and we just wanted to do something to support our local community.”