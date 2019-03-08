Search

Romford’s Highway Express donates hundreds of Easter eggs to Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 09 April 2019

Highway Express staff Kerrie Wilkinson and Sarah Barker presenting Easter eggs to the children's ward at Queen's Hospital.



A transport company donated more than 600 Easter eggs to a beloved hospice.

Elsie Adams, who visits the hospice's day services, with mascot Frankie and the 200 donated chocolate eggs.Elsie Adams, who visits the hospice's day services, with mascot Frankie and the 200 donated chocolate eggs.

Highway Express, South Street, Romford, heard about the Saint Francis Hospice’s Easter Chick Appeal and came up with a cracking idea to get involved.

The taxi and courier company decided to ask staff and customers to donate chocolate eggs so they could pass them on to the Havering-atte-Bower charity.

Larger Easter eggs are then used for fundraising hampers and the smaller eggs are inserted into beautiful knitted chicks and sold for a donation.

Highway Express has chosen the hospice as its charity of the year have a number of fundraising initiatives in the pipeline including a quiz and a Christmas ball.

Head dispatcher at Highway Express Kerrie Wilkinson said: “My grandad was cared for the hospice so I know about the wonderful care the charity provides and we just wanted to do something to support our local community.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

