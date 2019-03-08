Romford’s Highway Express donates hundreds of Easter eggs to Saint Francis Hospice
PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 09 April 2019
Archant
A transport company donated more than 600 Easter eggs to a beloved hospice.
Highway Express, South Street, Romford, heard about the Saint Francis Hospice’s Easter Chick Appeal and came up with a cracking idea to get involved.
The taxi and courier company decided to ask staff and customers to donate chocolate eggs so they could pass them on to the Havering-atte-Bower charity.
Larger Easter eggs are then used for fundraising hampers and the smaller eggs are inserted into beautiful knitted chicks and sold for a donation.
Highway Express has chosen the hospice as its charity of the year have a number of fundraising initiatives in the pipeline including a quiz and a Christmas ball.
Head dispatcher at Highway Express Kerrie Wilkinson said: “My grandad was cared for the hospice so I know about the wonderful care the charity provides and we just wanted to do something to support our local community.”