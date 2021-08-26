Romford-trained singer likens RnB group's 'vibe' to Destiny's Child

Published: 11:14 AM August 26, 2021

A girl group singer who spent seven years training at a theatre school in Romford is excited to release their latest single.

Jess Hernandez, 20, is the youngest member of RnB group New Faith, which she likens to the "vibe" of TLC and Destiny’s Child.

Other members of the group are Molly J Dilangu, 25, and sisters Carmella, 23, and Talisha Immouche, 25.

Forming in September 2018, Jess praises Rhodes Theatre School for helping her gain the confidence to sing.

The band formed thanks to manager Rex Regis, who introduced the girls to each other; Jess said they got on like “a house on fire”.

Reflecting on her time at Rhodes, Jess said she “grew up” going there every Saturday and called it “great” for confidence building and learning to work in situations where she was performing.

She said: “When you’re a kid, you absorb all the things you’re being taught and it showed me performing was what I wanted to do.

“I met new people and it was where I said to myself: 'If I enjoy singing and I have a talent in singing, I’m not going to be shy anymore.'”

Rhodes Theatre School founder Yvonne Rhodes remembers Jess as a "wonderful student” who had many “TV and film” opportunities while at the school.

She added: “We are so excited for Jess and New Faith as they bring out their brand-new single.”

Jess explains New Faith takes inspiration from 90s sounds while incorporating pop and afro-beats to produce “soulful” music.

"We are soulful, but we do try to follow the vibes of the moment and combine the two to bring people what they are wanting in that moment,” she said.

After winning a record deal at the start of this year with independent label RU Listening, New Faith has gone from “strength to strength”.

New Faith's latest single artwork by Shodor Uddin, from left to right: Molly J, Jess, Talisha, Carmella. - Credit: New Faith

Believing the group will “fill a gap” in the current market, their latest single Bailando is a fusion of reggaeton and Latino pop and will be released on August 27 on YouTube at around 1pm.

The music video was choreographed with top industry professional King O’Holi, who has also worked with Little Mix.

She says the “very summery” tune is about “a girl and guy having a good time dancing in a club” and called it the “most exciting thing” the group have so far done.



