Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

Leader of Havering council, Damian White, has announced on Twitter that those who the meet criteria can get tested for two days only in Romford Town Hall car park, April 30 to May 1.

I am very pleased that @LBofHavering has made available our Town Hall car Park for the next two days for Covid-19 testing. This is for people with symptoms and meet the criteria not for the general public. For more information, check: https://t.co/NgHwD9ksY7 — Damian White (@CllrDamianwhite) April 29, 2020

Who can be tested?

At the moment, tests are not available to the general public. People who meet the following criteria can apply:

- All essential workers including NHS and social care workers with symptoms

- Anyone over 65 with symptoms

- Anyone with symptoms whose work cannot be done from home (for example, construction workers, shop workers, emergency plumbers and delivery drivers)

- Anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus and lives with any of those identified above.

Additionally, social care workers and residents in care homes can get tested (with or without symptoms) both to investigate outbreaks and, following successful pilots, as part of a rolling programme to test all care homes

NHS workers and patients without symptoms, in line with NHS England guidance.

This means anyone in one of these groups can find out whether they have the virus. Testing is most effective within three days of symptoms developing.

How do I get a test?

Apply for test on the government portal. You can select a regional test site drive-through appointment or home test kit (limited availability at the moment).

The user guide explains how to use the online self-referral service.