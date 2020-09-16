Romford town centre app being created to attract shoppers and get businesses ‘back up and running’

A new app is in the pipeline in a move to encourage shoppers back to Romford town centre.

The technology is being developed in conjunction with the town’s business improvement district (BID).

The RM1 Club app will be available for people and businesses, featuring tools such as up-to-date parking information and exclusive offers for users.

BID director Julie Frost told the Recorder: “The app is the big plan for us to help get businesses back up and running.

“We still want to drive people into Romford. It is so easy to get here.”

The app has been in the production process for around two to three months and is being made by visual content creators Complete.

The company’s chief executive Gerry McKeown revealed the RM1 Club was the first app it had built and that one of its type would normally take at least six months to develop.

He said: “Our app is intending to promote the town and businesses, and become a very useful tool.

“We are going to try and promote a journey. It will try and keep families in the town.

“It is exciting for us. We love the fact we are doing it for a town.”

Julie confirmed the app is aimed at a younger audience and said: “There are alot of older people who are wizards with social media but this is about drawing a younger demographic.”

Gerry added: “We are not forgetting anyone. The older community is so valuable. Some people come into Romford every day and we will not leave anyone out.”

Some businesses have already signed up to the app, Julie said, and it is part of the BID’s aim to encourage people to visit Romford town centre.

This has already seen the installation of 60 hanging baskets and the return of the BID ambassadors, who are on hand with advice and guidance for shoppers and visitors.

But fears of another lockdown have been sparked with Covid-19 cases on the rise again across the country, including Havering.

Julie said: “You cannot shut the country down like before. If Romford shut down for a while, it would affect the town.”

The app is expected to launch next month.