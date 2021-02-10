Romford 'town ambassadors' join council's Covid marshals team
- Credit: Complete Ltd
Two of Romford's "town ambassadors" have been redeployed to don high-vis and join the fight against coronavirus as Covid marshals.
Peter Green and Abigail Thomas, who are both employed by the Romford Business Improvement District (BID), have been helping people to understand and follow the current lockdown restrictions.
Covid marshals encourage people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public places.
Romford BID's director Julie Frost said: "I am very grateful to Peter and Abigail for being so willing to change their roles until such a time the town centre re-opens again."
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, added: "The marshals are on patrol in our communities to offer reassurance to people.
"They are there to explain the regulations, providing guidance and support including encouraging the wearing of face coverings and if necessary, refer issues to other council teams or the police."
