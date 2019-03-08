Search

Romford to Upminster line set to benefit from new train by end of 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 July 2019

The current trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak line. Picture: TfL

The current trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak line. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

The three-stop rail line between Romford and Upminster is set to benefit from an upgrade by the end of this year with the introduction of a new Crossrail-style train.

The new four-carriage train, complete with air conditioning, live network information displayed on screens and greater accessibility, will be fully interconnected, meaning passengers can walk its whole length.

It being built by transport giant Bombardier.

On Tuesday (July 23), the three-mile long line was forced to cancel almost seven hours of service when the only train currently operating on the route broke down just after 3pm.

The last scheduled service is meant to run at 10.03pm each weeknight.

In response to the disruption, London Underground tweeted to confirm that: "Brand new trains will be introduced on services later this year, but no confirmed date as yet."

The new train will be very similar in appearance to the new trains currently operating on the Barking to Gospel Oak line, although seating inside will be a mix of lengthwise and front and rear facing seating.

