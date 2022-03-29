Romford-based Kiss DJ to judge awards celebrating women

Kiss radio DJ, Tinea Taylor, said she is inspired by her mum and three sisters. - Credit: Pour Moi

A Romford-based Kiss radio DJ will join a VIP panel to judge an awards celebrating women.

Tinea Taylor will join five others to judge the Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards, which was launched on International Women’s Day (March 8) to recognise the achievements of UK women.

Inspired by her mum and three sisters, Tinea said her household of women “just get the job done” - something which has formed her work ethic and given her “fire” in her belly to succeed.

She will be joined on the panel by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, Love Island's Demi Jones, Pour Moi ambassador Sandie Roberts, self-taught photographer Amanda Akokhia and Pour Moi chief executive and founder Michael Thomson.

The awards have five categories: charity champion, activist achiever, extraordinary entrepreneur, innovator in business and the Pour Moi loves award, which pays tribute to women who have faced and overcome significant challenges in their lives.

Tinea said the innovator in business award resonates most with her as a mentor.

Back (l) Amanda Akokhia and Sarah Willingham (r). Front: (l-r) Demi Jones, Tinea Taylor and Sandie Roberts. - Credit: Pour Moi

She said: “I think it's so important, especially in my field, to always be helpful and to always give back.”

The DJ said she receives “countless” messages on social media from people asking how to get into presenting and asking when she started DJ’ing.

“I think it's really important to give back the information that you already have, like I was once that novice, I was once really young, a newcomer in the industry and not really knowing much.

“And there were people that were doing it before me that helped me out, so I always think it's important to pass the baton back,” she said.

Tinea said the most important advice she has been given was to “be patient”, something she lives by “every day”.

She encouraged people not to rush their career path.

“I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason and when it's supposed to. So be patient and enjoy the journey as well,” she added.

Mr Thomson added: “The last few years have been tough for everyone, and we are eager to start something that recognises the achievements of the UK’s fierce and inspiring women.”

The awards ceremony will take place on May 19 and winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize as well as £2,000 in Pour Moi vouchers.

Nominations can be made at https://www.pourmoi.co.uk/upliftingwomen