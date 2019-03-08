Consider yourself one of us: Brookside Theatre on the hunt for actors to star in popular Oliver! musical

Brookside Theatre is looking for performers to take part in its production of Oliver Twist. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Brookside Theatre is looking for performers to join the cast of its forthcoming production of the well-known musical Oliver!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Based on the Charles Dickens' classic Oliver Twist, Oliver! tells the story of the young orphan who has to survive the mean streets of London.

The musical will feature all of the classic songs including Food Glorious Food, Consider Yourself and I'd Do Anything.

Jai Sepple, artistic director and director of the musical, said: "Oliver! has captivated audiences of all ages since its West End debut in 1960.

You may also want to watch:

"We are so pleased to be able to offer local performers of all ages the opportunity to get involved in unarguably the best-known and best-loved musicals of all time - a true 'great' of British theatre."

The Romford theatre is looking for enthusiastic performers aged 18 and above to take on all lead and company roles as well as young male performers aged seven to 14 to take on the roles of Oliver, the Artful Dodger and members of Fagin's gang.

Auditions will take place at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Saturday June 22.

The production runs from Wednesday, September 11 to Sunday, September 15.

Contact auditions@brooksidetheatre.com to book a slot