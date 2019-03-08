Search

Brookside Theatre 'thrilled' with installation of new seating

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 October 2019

Theatre manager Jai Sepple and the new raked seating at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Theatre manager Jai Sepple and the new raked seating at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Archant

Romford's theatre said the installation of new seating is "the most important step" in developing the community venue and war memorial.

The Veolia Environmental Trust donated funds to support renovations at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road.

Theatre manager Jai Sepple told the Recorder: "While there is still work going on here at the theatre and war memorial the raked theatre seating was, by far, the most important step for us.

"We are thrilled to have finally been able to have this installed with the help of the Veolia Environmental Trust.

"The audience's reaction to the seating has been truly incredible and certainly appreciated by our regular patrons."

The community venue was originally constructed in 1953, serving as the Romford War Memorial Social Club, to commemorate servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Second World War.

But after years of neglect, in 2011, Jai committed to restoring the memorial as well as re-open the historic building to become the town centre's first ever community theatre.

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

