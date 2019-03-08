Brookside Theatre 'thrilled' with installation of new seating

Theatre manager Jai Sepple and the new raked seating at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford.

Romford's theatre said the installation of new seating is "the most important step" in developing the community venue and war memorial.

The Veolia Environmental Trust donated funds to support renovations at the Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road.

Theatre manager Jai Sepple told the Recorder: "While there is still work going on here at the theatre and war memorial the raked theatre seating was, by far, the most important step for us.

"We are thrilled to have finally been able to have this installed with the help of the Veolia Environmental Trust.

"The audience's reaction to the seating has been truly incredible and certainly appreciated by our regular patrons."

The community venue was originally constructed in 1953, serving as the Romford War Memorial Social Club, to commemorate servicemen and women who lost their lives in the Second World War.

But after years of neglect, in 2011, Jai committed to restoring the memorial as well as re-open the historic building to become the town centre's first ever community theatre.