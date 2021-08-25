News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shopping centre to use augmented reality at first fundraiser in over a year

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:32 AM August 25, 2021   
Patients, media, and hospital staff attend the launch of a themed outdoor space, the Disney Reef, at

A themed outdoor space, the Disney Reef, at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London. - Credit: PA

A shopping centre in Romford will be raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital at its first event since February 2020.

On Saturday, September 11 from 11am to 4pm, The Brewery is hosting a Take a Walk on the Wild Side day.  

This event will see an augmented reality trial, which uses a downloadable app, bring art and nature to life with 10 animal murals placed around the centre to find.

It is part of One Great Day, a national annual fundraising day in aid of the children’s hospital. 

The Brewery will take part by hosting a variety of activities, including the chance to meet “cute” and “scary” creatures from a python to a parakeet.  

There will be a hamper giveaway, candy floss, arts and crafts, face painting and more.  

Centre manager of The Brewery, Romford, Tom Stoppard, said: "We are delighted to be supporting One Great Day and Great Ormond Street Hospital. It’s been a tough year and a half but we’re all ready to give something back."

