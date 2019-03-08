Romford Tesco stores donate more than 100,000 meals

Tesco has donated more than 36 million meals over the past four years throughout the UK, and more than 116,000 of them have come from Romford stores.

Tesco stores in Bryant Avenue and Hornchurch Road will showcase Saturday, June 1 the supermarket's Community Food Connection scheme which donates surplus food at the end each day.

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: "We are proud to have been able to work with Tesco over the past four years to create this pioneering scheme, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK."

More than 7,000 groups are able to receive free food from this scheme.

Head of community at Tesco Alec Brown added: "This weekend we are celebrating four years of the scheme with our colleagues and customers and we hope this will encourage more groups to sign up so that even more surplus food benefits local groups."