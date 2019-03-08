Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford Tesco stores donate more than 100,000 meals

PUBLISHED: 13:01 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 30 May 2019

Tesco Community Food Connection Programme. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Tesco Community Food Connection Programme. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images

©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Tesco has donated more than 36 million meals over the past four years throughout the UK, and more than 116,000 of them have come from Romford stores.

Tesco stores in Bryant Avenue and Hornchurch Road will showcase Saturday, June 1 the supermarket's Community Food Connection scheme which donates surplus food at the end each day.

You may also want to watch:

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: "We are proud to have been able to work with Tesco over the past four years to create this pioneering scheme, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK."

More than 7,000 groups are able to receive free food from this scheme.

Head of community at Tesco Alec Brown added: "This weekend we are celebrating four years of the scheme with our colleagues and customers and we hope this will encourage more groups to sign up so that even more surplus food benefits local groups."

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Nigel Farage at a Leave Means Leave rally at Central Hall in London. He has shown support for a no-deal Brexit. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Jordan Douherty murder: 17-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for killing boy by Collier Row community centre

Jordan Douherty. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Basketball: Leopards get Chuck back for second season

Chuck Duru in action for Leopards (pic Paul Phillips)

Shenfield skipper Smith pleased to earn bragging rights on Hutton

Roy Smith (L) and Monty Panesar of Shenfield during Upminster CC vs Shenfield CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 18th May 2019

London Bridge terrorists hired van and bought gravel to weight it down in Harold Hill, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

‘Talking about death is still a taboo’: Popular death cafe at Queen’s Hospital to become permanent feature

Gemma Norburn, from the trust’s Mortuary team and her mum, Anita. They have been attending Queen's Hospital's Death Cafes. Picture: BHRUT

‘A quart in a pint pot’: Romford Guildonian Players showcase original adaptation of Jane Eyre

Charlotte Jones plays Jane Eyre in The Guildonian's new play. Picture: Chrissie O' Connor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists