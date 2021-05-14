Romford Tesco Extra plants trees to offset car emissions
- Credit: Thames Chase/Tesco
A Romford supermarket has planted trees in its carpark to help offset emissions from cars.
On April 29, environmental charity Thames Chase Trust planted Swedish whitebeam saplings at Tesco Gallows Corner.
The trust received £12,000 five years ago as part of the Tesco Community Grant Scheme, and spent the money setting up the Community Tree Nursery at Upminster’s Thames Chase Forest Centre.
The Swedish whitebeam trees, known for being effective against exhaust fumes, were grown at the tree nursery and then planted at the Tesco Extra.
Tesco Extra Gallows Corner's community champion Clover Deacon said she was “proud” to be part of the scheme.
She said: “The Tesco Community Grant Scheme has gone from strength to strength, but what makes this special is that the trees that were grown from seed five years ago are now being planted outside our store.”
Acting co-chair of the Thames Chase Trust Mary Wright added: “The tree nursery is run by volunteers and open to local schools, groups and individuals and is a perfect example of how the trust can work with businesses for the benefit of local communities in line with the aims of the Thames Chase Plan.”
