Romford council tenants donate furniture to help residents in need

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 January 2020

Romford council tenants donated old furniture to people with financial struggles in Havering. Picture: Havering Council

Romford council tenants donated old furniture to people with financial struggles in Havering. Picture: Havering Council

Residents who are currently being relocated from Romford's Waterloo Estate chose to buy new furniture and donate old items to help vulnerable people in the borough.

The Waterloo Estate in Waterloo Road is part of Havering Council's 12 estates regeneration joint venture with Wates Residential which will provide approximately 3,200 new homes.

During the relocation process many residents decided to buy new furniture and leave their old ones behind for the charity, Here to Help Havering.

Trudy Bettinelli, from Here to Help, said: "It's been lovely getting to work together with Havering Council on this great project to support residents that find themselves in need, and we're very grateful to the tenants for their support and donations."

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White, added: "I am overwhelmed with the response we have had from our tenants.

"I am told one of the recipients was a family with three children, who now have two new sofas as a result of this project."

