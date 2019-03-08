Search

Romford teens receive scout award for standing up to bullies

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 November 2019

Jasper Middleton with his scout achievement award. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Archant

Two Romford teenagers received a scout award on Thursday for their charitable work in the community.

James Aris with his scout achievement award. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationJames Aris with his scout achievement award. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

James Aris, 13, of Rainham, and Jasper Middleton, 15, of Romford, both received a Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Award, along with 100 other young people aged 11-25 across London to celebrate their scouting achievements.

James was celebrated for assisting youngsters with behavioural needs in his group with patience and understanding and for standing up against bullies.

You may also want to watch:

He also raised over £300 through sponsorship and fundraising.

Jasper joined the scouts as a beaver at six and since then he's become a kind, helpful mentor for younger members.

He said: "It is great to be recognised for all the good instead of bad. I hope that all the skills that have brought me here stay with me in the future and perhaps help another young person achieve this award."

The Jack Petchey Foundation is a charity that funds programmes that celebrate positive contributions of young people.

James decided to spend his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on tents for his Troop while Jasper purchased folding camp chairs for his Troop.

