Romford performing arts teen joins prestigious youth acting company Rada

Alex Marsh, 17, from Romford, has won a place at youth acting company Rada. Picture: London South East Colleges London South East Colleges

A 17-year-old performing arts student has won a place at a prestigious youth acting company.

Alexander Marsh, from Romford, who attends London South East Colleges Greenwich will be joining Rada (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art), taking part in extra acting lessons and rehearsals every Saturday from now until August 2020.

He will then perform in the company's centrepiece production with 16 other blossoming actors.

Alex said: "I was asked to perform two pieces using several different acting styles.

"Although the whole experience was quite relaxed, I was having to think on my feet for the whole day but it was great fun.

"For me, this is just the beginning and my chances of progressing onto Rada's BA (Hons) degree course in acting next September have taken a huge leap in the right direction.

"I'm going to put in the extra hours and work incredibly hard to get there and I know that will require a lot of determination."

Every day Alex makes a two-hour round trip to the Greenwich Campus from his Romford home.

He was recommended to the company by his tutor earlier this term after proving his acting abilities during a year-long back-catalogue of productions in London South East Colleges' Greenwich Little Theatre.

These include playing the role of Danny Zuko in Grease, as well as a range of other leading characters in Beautiful Burnout, Misfits, The Filthy Rakes of Woolwich, New Labour and Earthquakes in London.

He was then invited to audition along with hundreds of other hopefuls at Rada's famous theatre school in central London.

Alex said: "My big ambition is to become a professional actor and one day I would love to play Dr Who and become the world famous timelord.

"Yes, I have very 'high hopes' indeed and believe in setting myself very ambitious targets.

"As a sci-fi and Marvel Comics fanatic, I'd love to become a superhero but would also like to try lots of different genres from gritty TV dramas, comedy, and play both heroes as well as villains."

