Romford teenager and Miss England finalist hopes to raise awareness about mental health with film

Ashlyn Matthews from Romford wants to win the Miss England beauty pageant and use the plantform to raise awarness about teenage mental health. Picture: Kate Sharp Archant

A 19-year-old beauty queen from Romford is producing a film which tackles the issue of suicide.

L-R: Director of delron IT Shola Delip with Ashlyn Matthews from Romford. Picture: Delip L-R: Director of delron IT Shola Delip with Ashlyn Matthews from Romford. Picture: Delip

Ashlyn Matthews became a Miss England national finalist after winning the South East Miss England semi-final at the end of June.

After completing her A-Levels last year, Ashlyn decided to take a gap year to participate in the beauty pageant as well as pursue her dream of becoming a film director and producer.

She is currently in the pre-production stage of making her own film on suicide prevention. "Mental health and suicide is a major issue amongst young people today, and I know that a lot of people don't understand the dangers of being in such a mental state," said Ashlyn.

"There are also particular issues around openness and acknowledgement of mental health issues in Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) community which can cause delays in access for young people to mental health services.

"Having fought depression and suicidal thoughts and attempts during my teenage life, I feel a sense of responsibility to reach out to young people."

This is Ashlyn's first time taking part in a pageant and she is supported by her sponsor delron IT and her mentor, the company's co-founder and director, Shola Delip.

The Miss England Grand Final takes place in Newcastle from July 31 to August 1.

To vote for Ashlyn text MISS ENGLAND04 to 63333.