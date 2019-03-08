Romford teenager with complex heart disease has dream come true as she meets Little Mix

Demi-Louise from Romford got to meet her pop idols Little Mix thanks to the charity Rays of Sunshine. Picture: Rays of Sunshine Rays of Sunshine

A teenager from Romford who has a complex heart disease was granted a dream come true when she got to meet Little Mix.

Demi-Louise enjyoying a hug from Jade, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jesy. Picture: Rays of Sunshine Demi-Louise enjyoying a hug from Jade, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jesy. Picture: Rays of Sunshine

Demi-Louise Quigley, 13, got to meet her pop idols thanks to Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity.

The charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of children who are living with serious or life-limiting illnesses, between the ages of 3-18, across the UK.

Demi was diagnosed with complex congenital heart disease when she was born in 2005 and also suffers from juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which causes pain and inflammation in her joints.

Little Mix are charity ambassadors for Rays of Sunshine and band members, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson - who is also from Romford - took time to meet a group of 12 children with life-limiting conditions, including Demi-Louise.

At the private wish event, Little Mix spent time with the children and their families who travelled from across the UK to meet their idols.

Before having lots of pictures taken, the children got to ask the band questions including: “What artist would you like to collaborate with on a song?” To which the group revealed, “Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Calvin Harris.”

he wish children also asked if any of the girls in the group could “floss” to which Jess, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie proceeded to demonstrate the dance move.