Romford girl secures Las Vegas trip after winning Teen Miss Diamond UK

Published: 12:47 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM September 17, 2021

A 15-year-old is to fly to Las Vegas after being crowned Teen Miss Diamond UK 2021 in a pageant which saw her representing Essex.

Francesca San Juan moved to Romford with her parents, Rodolfo and Aileen - who are both NHS senior nurses - in January this year.

Over the course of two days (August 22 and 23), Francesca competed in the Miss Diamond UK 2021 pageant at the Prince of Wales Hotel in Southport and was crowned the winner of the teen category.

Francesca will next represent the UK in the Miss Regency International pageant, which will be held in Las Vegas, in July 2022.

Alongside winning the teen competition, the 15-year-old also received an award as Miss Diamond Model and in the best hair, diamond spirit, best smile, style queen and photogenic categories.

Prizes included a crown, sash, sceptre, earrings from Earring Envy and photoshoot with Flawless Photography.

Francesca has also been chosen to be an ambassador for designer Jiang Chipao.

However, the pageant wasn’t all about looks as Francesca was also judged on community work and fundraising.

Rodolfo, 42, said he and his wife Aileen, 42, are “very proud” of her achievement.

He said: “We are proud of her as she has joined pageants before and through Covid it was difficult to prepare.

“Also, she has done fundraising and donating to charity. In this pageant it isn’t just about beauty, they also teach her how to do community work.”

Rodolfo said Francesca “couldn’t believe it” when her name was announced as the winner of the competition.

Next, she will be producing a pageant talent magazine and planning a fundraising Valentine's ball in aid of the Little Princess Trust charity.

Offering advice to others who wish to participate in pageants, Francesca said: “It is important to research into the pageant system because every one will be different and have different ethos.

“What they’re looking for might not be you, but in another pageant it just might be. So, check what suits you best.

“Enjoy the journey and take lots of pictures – as it might not happen again – and build friendships as you get to travel all over the UK.”



