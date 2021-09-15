Gallery
Romford families delight as musical street show surprises shoppers
- Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan
Romford shoppers got an unexpected treat when a theatre group burst into song in the town centre.
Love Birds – A Pigeon Tale was performed at multiple different locations on Saturday (September 12), including The Brewery, The Liberty Shopping Centre and Romford Market Place.
The Two Left Feet Theatre Company production has been commissioned by Havering Changing as part of Romford’s Big Summer of Outdoor Arts.
The story followed a street pigeon called Bessy on her quest to find a "Romford hunk" to marry, and the cast used songs and instruments to catch people's attention.
Theatre maker Patrick O'Sullivan, formerly the education and outreach manager/ associate director at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, said: "Over lockdown, music and singing hasn't been allowed to take place.
"This is the time to bring the community back together."
Families in the area enjoyed watching the show and even getting involved themselves, when cast members Grace Firth, Melker Nilsson and Liam Scarth asked for audience participation.
