Romford families delight as musical street show surprises shoppers

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:14 PM September 15, 2021   
Romford town centre got a musical surprise from Two Left Feet Theatre Company - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

Romford shoppers got an unexpected treat when a theatre group burst into song in the town centre.

Love Birds – A Pigeon Tale was performed at multiple different locations on Saturday (September 12), including The Brewery, The Liberty Shopping Centre and Romford Market Place.

The Two Left Feet Theatre Company production has been commissioned by Havering Changing as part of Romford’s Big Summer of Outdoor Arts.

Love Birds- A Pigeon Tale was the first street show of its kind in the area - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

The story followed a street pigeon called Bessy on her quest to find a "Romford hunk" to marry, and the cast used songs and instruments to catch people's attention.

Theatre maker Patrick O'Sullivan, formerly the education and outreach manager/ associate director at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, said: "Over lockdown, music and singing hasn't been allowed to take place.

"This is the time to bring the community back together."

Families were delighted to spot the show around Romford - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

Families in the area enjoyed watching the show and even getting involved themselves, when cast members Grace Firth, Melker Nilsson and Liam Scarth asked for audience participation.

People stopped to watch the show as they were out shopping - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

Love Birds- A Pigeon Tale was a brand new street show in Romford - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

The actors encouraged audience participation - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

The show included original musical numbers - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan

The actors encouraged people to join in - Credit: Patrick O'Sullivan


