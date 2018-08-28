Search

Residents donate more than 100 soft toys for Romford storage company’s Christmas appeal

PUBLISHED: 07:23 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:23 17 December 2018

Access Self Storage's Julianne Durrant and Sophie Danielle with First Step's Michelle Mitchell. Photo: Access Self Storage

Access Self Storage's Julianne Durrant and Sophie Danielle with First Step's Michelle Mitchell. Photo: Access Self Storage

A Christmas toy appeal backed by the Recorder saw Havering residents donate more than 100 soft toys to a Hornchurch charity helping care for disabled children.

The team at Access Self Storage Romford collected 100 presents for Hornchurch charity First Step this Christmas. Photo: Access Self Storage

Access Self Storage, based on the a127 in Romford, was thrilled to collect the preschool toys this year as part of its annual charity drive.

First Step, which is celebrating its 30th year of caring for youngsters with disabilities and special needs in the borough, was nominated by the Recorder to be this year’s beneficiary.

The charity now works with more than 100 pre-school children, and their families, offering education services, support, information and encouragement.

Donations were left at Access Self Storage Romford, whose team set aside a storage room to house the gifts, while working hard for six weeks to rally the support of the local community.

Access Self Storage Romford store manager, Moiz Sayed, said: “Supporting local charities and raising awareness of the tireless work they do is what our Christmas appeal is all about.

“We’re thrilled the Romford Recorder nominated First Step and it is fantastic we have received so many donations for this worthy cause, it shows the huge amount of generosity and support from our local community.

“Each and every gift will put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.”

First Step’s mission is to provide the best possible environment to support families and enable their very young children with special needs and/or disabilities to maximise their individual potential.

Michelle Mitchell, First Step fundraising manager, added: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by the Romford Recorder to be beneficiaries of Access Self Storage Christmas appeal.

“We would like to thank our wonderful community for their generosity, the team at Access Self Storage for their support and the Romford Recorder for their continued commitment in raising awareness of the work we do to support children with special needs and/or disabilities and their families.

“The donations will be utilised either with the children in sessions or to help generate funds.”

