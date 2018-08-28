Romford station staff member walks length of Elizabeth Line to raise thousands of pounds for charity

Tony Brindley who has raised over £3000 for the Romford Samaritans by walking the length of the Elizabeth Line. Archant

A member of staff at Romford station has raised thousands of pounds for charity by walking the length of the future Elizabeth Line.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tony Brindley walked from Reading to Shenfield in aid of Havering Samaritans and managed to raise around £3,000.

As well as presenting the charity with the money this week, teams made up of those from MTR Crossrail, Transport for London, Land Sheriffs and Network Rail, took it in turns on exercise machines to reach 247km in 12 hours, to represent the 24/7 opening hours of the Samaritans branches.

Frances Bardsley Academy pupils also joined in as part of their work with the Life Education Trust.

Samaritans acting director Margaret Nice said: “Every year, the people of Romford are always very generous at this event and we hope they will be again this year.

“The needs of those who are lonely or depressed at this time of year are as great as ever, so Havering Samaritans really appreciates the support that helps to keep our branch open.”