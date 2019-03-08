TfL celebrates diversity with rainbow coloured roundel in Romford Station

A rainbow coloured roundel has been unveiled in Romford Station as part of Transport for London's efforts to support diversity and Pride.

For the first time, the mayor of London and TfL have installed Bi Pride roundels with pink and purple colours of the Bisexual Pride flag in Tube stations ahead of Pride in London on Saturday, July 6.

To reflect the diversity of sexualities and gender identities, the rainbow roundel returns with additional black and brown stripes to mark the representation of the BAME LGBT+ community.

The Trans Pride flag is represented on roundels with light blue and pink stripes.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: "London is a place where you can be who you want to be and love who you want to love.

"The Pride roundels, celebrating LGBT+ Londoners of all races, backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities, will show visitors from across the world that everyone is welcome here and London is truly open to all."

TfL will also participate in UK Black Pride on July 7 in Haggertson Park.

The LGBT+ and BAME staff network groups will be on hand to discuss hate crime reporting, and reassure community groups, customers and staff that if they experience hostility, they should report it to the police who will investigate.

Staynton Brown, director of diversity, inclusion & talent at TfL added: "TfL has always been a strong supporter of Pride in London, the LGBT+ community, and everyone who lives in our vibrant and diverse city.

"We welcome all communities and London is open for all to enjoy - whether you're here to work, study or just enjoy London."