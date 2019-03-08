Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TfL celebrates diversity with rainbow coloured roundel in Romford Station

PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 June 2019

TfL is celebrating diversity with a new roundel at Romford Station for Pride. Picture: April Roach

TfL is celebrating diversity with a new roundel at Romford Station for Pride. Picture: April Roach

Archant

A rainbow coloured roundel has been unveiled in Romford Station as part of Transport for London's efforts to support diversity and Pride.

TfL is celebrating diversity with a new roundel at Romford Station for Pride. Picture: April RoachTfL is celebrating diversity with a new roundel at Romford Station for Pride. Picture: April Roach

For the first time, the mayor of London and TfL have installed Bi Pride roundels with pink and purple colours of the Bisexual Pride flag in Tube stations ahead of Pride in London on Saturday, July 6.

To reflect the diversity of sexualities and gender identities, the rainbow roundel returns with additional black and brown stripes to mark the representation of the BAME LGBT+ community.

The Trans Pride flag is represented on roundels with light blue and pink stripes.

You may also want to watch:

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: "London is a place where you can be who you want to be and love who you want to love.

"The Pride roundels, celebrating LGBT+ Londoners of all races, backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities, will show visitors from across the world that everyone is welcome here and London is truly open to all."

TfL will also participate in UK Black Pride on July 7 in Haggertson Park.

The LGBT+ and BAME staff network groups will be on hand to discuss hate crime reporting, and reassure community groups, customers and staff that if they experience hostility, they should report it to the police who will investigate.

Staynton Brown, director of diversity, inclusion & talent at TfL added: "TfL has always been a strong supporter of Pride in London, the LGBT+ community, and everyone who lives in our vibrant and diverse city.

"We welcome all communities and London is open for all to enjoy - whether you're here to work, study or just enjoy London."

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Romford woman’s court case thrown out over “inexcusable” lack of evidence

Romford Magistrates' Court. Picture: John Hercock.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Crash: 22-year-old woman dies after she was hit by car on A12

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A12, Gallows Corner in Romford. Picture: TFL Traffic

New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super

Coral Car park: Havering planning committee to consider proposals for 88 new homes on Romford Dogs’ overflow site

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Grandmother, 91, ‘petrified’ after three men ransack Rainham sheltered housing

Three men raided the home of a 91-year-old grandmother at sheltered housing Randall Court, Rainham.

Romford woman’s court case thrown out over “inexcusable” lack of evidence

Romford Magistrates' Court. Picture: John Hercock.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

It was a good win says Hornchurch skipper Gordon

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch in bowling action (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

TfL celebrates diversity with rainbow coloured roundel in Romford Station

TfL is celebrating diversity with a new roundel at Romford Station for Pride. Picture: April Roach

North Street 16-storey block: Romford businesses ‘sick and tired’ of lack of development in Romford town centre

The derelict North Street construction remains abandoned 9 years after building was halted.

Rainham captain pleased with ‘professional’ performance as side bounce back with win

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham. (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers sign Brundle from Dover Athletic

Mitch Brundle and former Dagger Mason Bloomfield battle for the ball (Pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists