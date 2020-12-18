Man in life-threatening condition after cardiac arrest at Romford station

Published: 1:57 PM December 18, 2020

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who remains in a life-threatening condition after suffering a cardiac arrest at Romford station.

Emergency services were called to the station at around 3.50pm yesterday (Thursday, December 17) with medics taking the man to hospital.

But despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to find out his identity and are now calling for the public's help so that his family can be informed.

The man is described as being white and around 30 years old, with short brown hair and a brown beard.

He has a small circular scar on the right side of his chest and was wearing a dark top, dark puffer jacket and dark jogging bottoms as well as a pair of black Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Anyone with information or who recognises the description is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 299 of 17/12/20.