Pictures: Romford marks St George's Day with military band performance

Gallery

Market punters were treated to a military musical celebration on St George's Day this year.

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performed at the historic Romford Market last Saturday (April 23) to mark the patron saint's day.

Town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Between noon and 4pm, there was also a range of activities on offer including face painting by Superhero Kids Academy and stilt-walking from Nova events.

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rhiannon Trim getting her face painted - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ronnie Eastwood and Finley Dixon-Billings, both five, with Paw Patrol mascots - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A shopper who attended, Julie Clayton, said she enjoyed the performance: "There was a lot of people around and they were clapping and singing."

Ian Yeoman, who joined the band as a youngster in 1978 and became director in 2002, said: "It was a fantastic day, and after the pandemic, the last two and a half years, it was good to get back in the town centre for the locals of Romford and enjoy our national day."

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who is also chairman of the St George’s Day group in Parliament, attended the event: "The market looked splendid, decorated in the red and white cross of St George flags and the Romford Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums provided great patriotic music, as our fabulous town crier, Tony Appleton, rang his bell as he cried out for St George and England."

L-r: Director of the band Ian Yeoman; MP Andrew Rosindell and town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

L-r: Andrew Rosindell, Romford MP; attendee Julie Clayton; and town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The band has previously performed in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium, and broadcast on ITV, BBC and Channel 4.

Any young people aged nine and above who are interested in joining the band can call 01708 734954 to find out more. No musical experience is required.

Tony Appleton, town crier - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Peyton King, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker, with Paw Patrol and the Flaming Good Dragon - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rhiannon Trim, four, with her face painted - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ksenija Redjkoua, six, and Beth Worgan, eight, with Lol Dolls - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Logan Mooney, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sarah Edwards and Sue Ospreay with a dragon for St George's Day - Credit: Sandra Rowse



