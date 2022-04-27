News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Gallery

Pictures: Romford marks St George's Day with military band performance



Franki Berry

Published: 9:03 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 9:49 AM April 27, 2022
St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Tony Appleton, town crier

Tony Appleton, town crier - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Market punters were treated to a military musical celebration on St George's Day this year. 

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performed at the historic Romford Market last Saturday (April 23) to mark the patron saint's day.

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with town crier Tony Appleton 

Town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market - The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market

The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Between noon and 4pm, there was also a range of activities on offer including face painting by Superhero Kids Academy and stilt-walking from Nova events.

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Sarah Douglass, stilt walker

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rhiannon Trim getting her face painted at St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market

Rhiannon Trim getting her face painted - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Ronnie Eastwood, Finley Dixon-Billings and Paw Patrol

Ronnie Eastwood and Finley Dixon-Billings, both five, with Paw Patrol mascots - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A shopper who attended, Julie Clayton, said she enjoyed the performance: "There was a lot of people around and they were clapping and singing."

Ian Yeoman, who joined the band as a youngster in 1978 and became director in 2002, said: "It was a fantastic day, and after the pandemic, the last two and a half years, it was good to get back in the town centre for the locals of Romford and enjoy our national day." 

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who is also chairman of the St George’s Day group in Parliament, attended the event: "The market looked splendid, decorated in the red and white cross of St George flags and the Romford Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums provided great patriotic music, as our fabulous town crier, Tony Appleton, rang his bell as he cried out for St George and England."

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with RBL band director Ian Yeoman; MP Andrew Rosindell and town crier Tony Appleton

L-r: Director of the band Ian Yeoman; MP Andrew Rosindell and town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Andrew Rosindell, attendee Julie Clayton, and town crier Tony Appleton

L-r: Andrew Rosindell, Romford MP; attendee Julie Clayton; and town crier Tony Appleton - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The band has previously performed in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium, and broadcast on ITV, BBC and Channel 4.

Any young people aged nine and above who are interested in joining the band can call 01708 734954 to find out more. No musical experience is required. 

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Tony Appleton, town crier

Tony Appleton, town crier - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market PEYTON KING 3MUM NICOLE 07896 1333975PAW PATROL

Peyton King, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Sarah Douglass, stilt walker

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker, with Paw Patrol and the Flaming Good Dragon at St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market

Sarah Douglass, stilt walker, with Paw Patrol and the Flaming Good Dragon - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Rhiannon Trim

Rhiannon Trim, four, with her face painted - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Ksenija Redjkoua, Beth Worgan and Lol Dolls

Ksenija Redjkoua, six, and Beth Worgan, eight, with Lol Dolls - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market LOGAN MOONEY 7MUM JADE 077400 53503FLAMING GOOD DRAGON

Logan Mooney, seven - Credit: Sandra Rowse

St George's Day 2022 at Romford Market with Sarah Edwards, Sue Ospreay and a dragon

Sarah Edwards and Sue Ospreay with a dragon for St George's Day - Credit: Sandra Rowse





