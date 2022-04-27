Gallery
Pictures: Romford marks St George's Day with military band performance
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Market punters were treated to a military musical celebration on St George's Day this year.
The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford performed at the historic Romford Market last Saturday (April 23) to mark the patron saint's day.
Between noon and 4pm, there was also a range of activities on offer including face painting by Superhero Kids Academy and stilt-walking from Nova events.
A shopper who attended, Julie Clayton, said she enjoyed the performance: "There was a lot of people around and they were clapping and singing."
Ian Yeoman, who joined the band as a youngster in 1978 and became director in 2002, said: "It was a fantastic day, and after the pandemic, the last two and a half years, it was good to get back in the town centre for the locals of Romford and enjoy our national day."
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who is also chairman of the St George’s Day group in Parliament, attended the event: "The market looked splendid, decorated in the red and white cross of St George flags and the Romford Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums provided great patriotic music, as our fabulous town crier, Tony Appleton, rang his bell as he cried out for St George and England."
The band has previously performed in Germany, Switzerland, Romania and Belgium, and broadcast on ITV, BBC and Channel 4.
Any young people aged nine and above who are interested in joining the band can call 01708 734954 to find out more. No musical experience is required.