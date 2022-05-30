Gallery
In pictures: Hundreds visit revived Romford Flower Festival after half-decade hiatus
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Hope and peace blossomed at a Romford church's Flower Festival over the weekend.
About six weeks ago, The Petals - a flower arranging group at the Church of St Edward the Confessor in Park End Road - decided to revive the parish's Flower Festival after about hiatus of about half a decade.
From May 27-29, the church was filled with an array of 18 displays on the "hope and peace" theme.
Hundreds of people popped down to view The Petals' creations, including Brownies, schoolchildren from St Peter's Catholic Primary School, and even a member of the congregation who now lives in Sweden.
Fr Dominic Howarth praised the creativity and skill shown by The Petals.
"Coming out of the pandemic, it gives people a bit of hope," he added. "It was so lovely, [when The Petals were setting up the arrangements] they are all encouraging and kind, sharing affirmations with lots of laughter and joy along the way - a beautiful example of Christian living."
He thanked The Petals' team leader Julie Smith.
Most Read
- 1 Gidea Park pair sentenced for exploiting and trafficking women from Poland
- 2 Travel bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 3 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
- 4 Nude cycle ride supporting cyclists' safety and body positivity to come to Romford
- 5 Man stabbed in head in reported Hornchurch robbery
- 6 Supermarket giant Aldi confirms construction of new Romford store is ‘progressing well’
- 7 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London
- 8 Property spotlight: The suburb with education options on its doorstep
- 9 'Redundant’ Hornchurch office space being eyed for new one-bedroom home
- 10 'Not fit for purpose’: Opposition group slams proposed changes to Lower Thames Crossing
All visitor donations, which are still being counted, will go to the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society.
The church is named after St Edward the Confessor, who reigned from 1042-1066.
Fr Dominic took over from long-standing Father Tom Jordan about two years ago, after Fr Tom passed away.