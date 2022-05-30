News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
In pictures: Hundreds visit revived Romford Flower Festival after half-decade hiatus

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 2:25 PM May 30, 2022
Father Dominic Howarth with Jenny Mcevoy and Joan Murphy at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor's Flower Festival 2022

Father Dominic with Jenny Mcevoy and Joan Murphy, who were involved in organising the festival - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hope and peace blossomed at a Romford church's Flower Festival over the weekend. 

About six weeks ago, The Petals - a flower arranging group at the Church of St Edward the Confessor in Park End Road - decided to revive the parish's Flower Festival after about hiatus of about half a decade. 

Wings of Hope, Peace and Resurrection by Jenny Mcevoy at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor Flower Festival

Wings of Hope, Peace and Resurrection by Jenny Mcevoy - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Peace by Peggy Scullion at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor's Flower Festival

Peace by Peggy Scullion - Credit: Sandra Rowse

From May 27-29, the church was filled with an array of 18 displays on the "hope and peace" theme. 

Hundreds of people popped down to view The Petals' creations, including Brownies, schoolchildren from St Peter's Catholic Primary School, and even a member of the congregation who now lives in Sweden.

Imagine by Margie Davids at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor's Flower Festival

Imagine by Margie Davids - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fr Dominic Howarth at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor's Flower Festival 2022

Fr Dominic Howarth - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fr Dominic Howarth praised the creativity and skill shown by The Petals.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it gives people a bit of hope," he added. "It was so lovely, [when The Petals were setting up the arrangements] they are all encouraging and kind, sharing affirmations with lots of laughter and joy along the way - a beautiful example of Christian living."

Hope and Peace by Betty O'Reilly at Romford Church of St Edward the Confessor's Flower Festival 2022

Hope and Peace by Betty O'Reilly - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Resurrection by Theresa McEwan at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Resurrection by Theresa McEwan - Credit: Sandra Rowse

He thanked The Petals' team leader Julie Smith. 

All visitor donations, which are still being counted, will go to the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society.

The church is named after St Edward the Confessor, who reigned from 1042-1066.

Fr Dominic took over from long-standing Father Tom Jordan about two years ago, after Fr Tom passed away

Hope by Nicola Roberts at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Hope by Nicola Roberts - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The Flower Festival was held at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Resurrection by Sue Courtney, Kathy Giddons, Margo Sherman at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Resurrection by Sue Courtney, Kathy Giddons and Margo Sherman - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hope by Ana Valeron and Sue Cassettari at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Hope by Ana Valeron and Sue Cassettari - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The festival was held over three days last weekend - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Money raised will go to the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

St Edward the Confessor Church in Park End Road - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The event was organised the By The Petals group - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Brownies and Rainbows worked towards their earth badge at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Brownies and Rainbows worked towards their earth badge at the Flower Festival - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Geraldine Richards' piece at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The sunflowers in Geraldine Richards' piece symbolise hope and peace for all, especially in Ukraine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The church is named after St Edward the Confessor - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The flower festival was last held about half a decade ago - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Resurrection by Julie Smith at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Resurrection by Julie Smith - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

The theme was 'hope and peace' - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Dove of Peace by St Peter's Catholic Primary School at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Dove of Peace by the children of St Peter's Catholic Primary School - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hope by Mary Miners at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Hope by Mary Miners - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Hope by Joan Murphy at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Hope by Joan Murphy - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Peace by Irene Heeralal at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Peace by Irene Heeralal - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Wings of Hope, Peace and Resurrection by Jenny McEvoy at Romford's St Edward the Confessor Church's Flower Festival 2022

Wings of Hope, Peace and Resurrection by Jenny McEvoy - Credit: Sandra Rowse


