Hope and peace blossomed at a Romford church's Flower Festival over the weekend.

About six weeks ago, The Petals - a flower arranging group at the Church of St Edward the Confessor in Park End Road - decided to revive the parish's Flower Festival after about hiatus of about half a decade.

From May 27-29, the church was filled with an array of 18 displays on the "hope and peace" theme.

Hundreds of people popped down to view The Petals' creations, including Brownies, schoolchildren from St Peter's Catholic Primary School, and even a member of the congregation who now lives in Sweden.

Fr Dominic Howarth praised the creativity and skill shown by The Petals.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it gives people a bit of hope," he added. "It was so lovely, [when The Petals were setting up the arrangements] they are all encouraging and kind, sharing affirmations with lots of laughter and joy along the way - a beautiful example of Christian living."

He thanked The Petals' team leader Julie Smith.

All visitor donations, which are still being counted, will go to the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society.

The church is named after St Edward the Confessor, who reigned from 1042-1066.

Fr Dominic took over from long-standing Father Tom Jordan about two years ago, after Fr Tom passed away.

The sunflowers in Geraldine Richards' piece symbolise hope and peace for all, especially in Ukraine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

