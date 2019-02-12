Romford Speakers Club encouraging people to learn public speaking skills launches

The Romford Speakers Club launches this week. Romford Speakers Club

A new club to teach people public speaking and leadership skills has launched.

On Monday, February 25, the Romford Speakers Club, part of Toastmasters International, launched at youth centre Ed’s Place in High Street, Romford.

Those who attended had the opportunity to make a short speech and receive guidance to improve for next time.

Guests described the event as a “fantastic evening”, “a good experience” and “a fun way to learn”.

The club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Ed’s Place and the next meeting will be on Monday, March 11.

You must be 18 and over to take part.

Doors will open from 6.30pm but starts at 7pm.

For more information about the Romford Speakers Club, visit here or email romfordspeakers@gmail.com