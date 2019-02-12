Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford Speakers Club encouraging people to learn public speaking skills launches

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 March 2019

The Romford Speakers Club launches this week.

The Romford Speakers Club launches this week.

Romford Speakers Club

A new club to teach people public speaking and leadership skills has launched.

On Monday, February 25, the Romford Speakers Club, part of Toastmasters International, launched at youth centre Ed’s Place in High Street, Romford.

Those who attended had the opportunity to make a short speech and receive guidance to improve for next time.

Guests described the event as a “fantastic evening”, “a good experience” and “a fun way to learn”.

The club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Ed’s Place and the next meeting will be on Monday, March 11.

You must be 18 and over to take part.

Doors will open from 6.30pm but starts at 7pm.

For more information about the Romford Speakers Club, visit here or email romfordspeakers@gmail.com

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Recorder letters: Dagnam Park football pitches, parking spaces, Upminster Pitch and Putt, memories of Collier Row childhood, RA facts, local cinema, borough’s heritage and crime rates in Upminster.

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Recorder letters: Dagnam Park football pitches, parking spaces, Upminster Pitch and Putt, memories of Collier Row childhood, RA facts, local cinema, borough’s heritage and crime rates in Upminster.

Upminster Pitch and Putt, Hall Lane, Upminster. Picture: Google Maps

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Han’s Lanzini: Declan can be better than Mascherano

Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune (left) and West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Daggers boss Taylor pleased with battling effort from his side to earn a point at Town

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Sutton United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 23rd February 2019

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke to visit The Liberty this month for book signing

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Tributes paid to Councillor Clarence Barrett who has died after a heart attack

Cllr Clarence Barrett ran the London Marathon to raise moeny for First Step
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists