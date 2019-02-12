Romford sixth form student performs in street dance group Unity UK on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer

Archie Bond, 17, from Romford, is a member of dance group Unity UK who performed on BBC's The Greatest Dancer. Picture: Gooderham PR Gooderham PR

A 17-year-old street dancer has had a lot to celebrate as he performed on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer just hours after flying back from America where he competed in the world championships.

Archie Bond, who goes to the sixth form college at St Edward’s Academy, London Road, Romford, was part of dance group Unity UK on the popular Saturday night BBC talent show who wowed both the judges and the audience during their audition.

The group, who performed a street dance in tribute to the Grenfell Tower victims, narrowly missed out on the live challenge shows – despite earning the plaudits of judges including singer Cheryl who described them as “incredible” and praised their strength and passion.

Reflecting on a whirlwind experience, Archie said: “The whole thing has been a bit surreal.

“We performed in the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Arizona and then flew back and were auditioning for The Greatest Dancer a few hours later.

The Greatest Dancer judges Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse. Picture: David Ellis/BBC/Syco/Thames The Greatest Dancer judges Matthew Morrison, Cheryl and Oti Mabuse. Picture: David Ellis/BBC/Syco/Thames

“Then to see it aired on BBC1 on a Saturday night was amazing. We were really pleased with our audition and we had some really positive feedback - we got the judges on their feet.

“We were a little gutted to not get through to the live shows, but we didn’t go on the show to win it. We just wanted exposure and experience.”

Archie, who lives in Romford, has been dancing for the past six years and joined Beckton-based Unity UK three years ago.

Following The Greatest Dancer and the championships, he is committed to continue dancing alongside pursuing an academic career at university.

Archie added: “It [the group’s audition] was a tribute to those who had lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

“We wanted to give people our age a voice and show society what dancing can be about.

“I got into dancing after seeing a family friend perform in Rainham.

“There is so much work and effort that goes into a set, so when it all comes together it is hugely rewarding and satisfying alongside the actual thrill of performing.”