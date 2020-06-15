In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre
PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 June 2020
Non-essential shops have welcomed their first customers in three months, prompting queues outside many of Romford’s retailers.
Shoppers could be seen waiting outside stores including Primark and Sports Direct - the latter offering a discount to emergency service workers.
Markings encouraging social distancing could be seen on the floor while parts of benches were taped off to ensure people needing a short pause during their trip would not be sitting next to each other.
