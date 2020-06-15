In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Non-essential shops have welcomed their first customers in three months, prompting queues outside many of Romford’s retailers.

People queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears People queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Shoppers could be seen waiting outside stores including Primark and Sports Direct - the latter offering a discount to emergency service workers.

Markings encouraging social distancing could be seen on the floor while parts of benches were taped off to ensure people needing a short pause during their trip would not be sitting next to each other.

People queuing to get into TK Maxx in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears People queuing to get into TK Maxx in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Signage in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears Signage in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Shoppers following the floor signs to access shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears Shoppers following the floor signs to access shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Lining up at a distance to get into shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears Lining up at a distance to get into shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears