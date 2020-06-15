Search

Advanced search

In pictures: Shops reopen in Romford town centre

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 June 2020

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Non-essential shops have welcomed their first customers in three months, prompting queues outside many of Romford’s retailers.

People queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken MearsPeople queuing to get into Primark in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Shoppers could be seen waiting outside stores including Primark and Sports Direct - the latter offering a discount to emergency service workers.

Markings encouraging social distancing could be seen on the floor while parts of benches were taped off to ensure people needing a short pause during their trip would not be sitting next to each other.

People queuing to get into TK Maxx in Romford. Picture: Ken MearsPeople queuing to get into TK Maxx in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

People queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken MearsPeople queuing to get into Sports Direct in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Signage in Romford. Picture: Ken MearsSignage in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

Shoppers following the floor signs to access shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken MearsShoppers following the floor signs to access shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears

Lining up at a distance to get into shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken MearsLining up at a distance to get into shops in the Liberty Centre. Picture: Ken Mears

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Heritage: Romford Market day in 1837 and honest Havering confronts the Cockney chancers

The north side of Romford Market in about 1900, not long before Queen Victoria died. Picture: Brian Evans

100 koi and sturgeon stolen from Noak Hill aquatics centre

Around 85 koi and 15 sturgeon have been stolen from a Noak Hill aquatics centre. Picture: Tisbury's Aquatic Centre

Most Read

Long queues outside Romford Primark as non-essential shops reopen

People wait outside Primark in Romford at 8.25am today (June15). Picture: David Woolf

Meet The Covid Cobra: Hylands Park’s stone snake that’s bringing messages of positivity

Arlene's son, Jacob Raife, meeting classmate, Aubrey Mee at the Covid Cobra after 12 weeks. Picture: Arlene Raife

More shops are opening as many of us yearn for a normal routine again

Distance markers have been put in place and shops will have limited volumes in Romford Shopping Hall. Picture: Romford Shopping Hall

Heritage: Romford Market day in 1837 and honest Havering confronts the Cockney chancers

The north side of Romford Market in about 1900, not long before Queen Victoria died. Picture: Brian Evans

100 koi and sturgeon stolen from Noak Hill aquatics centre

Around 85 koi and 15 sturgeon have been stolen from a Noak Hill aquatics centre. Picture: Tisbury's Aquatic Centre

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

West Ham fans have big part to play says Rice

Declan Rice of West Ham

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun
Drive 24