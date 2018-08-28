Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford Shopping Hall’s Santa’s Grotto raises more than £2,000 for cadets

PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 07 January 2019

Romford Shopping Hall's Santa raised £260 for the Emergency Daschund Rescue UK. Photo: Gemino Photography

Romford Shopping Hall's Santa raised £260 for the Emergency Daschund Rescue UK. Photo: Gemino Photography

Romford’s air cadets received a significant donation from a shopping hall’s Santa’s Grotto this Christmas.

Visitors to Romford Shopping Halls Santas Grotto in Market Place helped raise £2,058 for the Romford 6F Air Cadets. Gemino PhotographyVisitors to Romford Shopping Halls Santas Grotto in Market Place helped raise £2,058 for the Romford 6F Air Cadets. Gemino Photography

Visitors to Romford Shopping Hall’s Santa’s Grotto in Market Place helped raise £2,058 for the Romford 6F Air Cadets.

The cadets volunteered at the grotto by wrapping nearly 3,000 presents and helping greet guests from December 1 to December 24.

“It’s been a wonderful experience for the cadets and the funds raised will go towards outward bound events and equipment,” said Tina Maynard, civilian committee chairman at the shopping centre.

The centre had its busiest year yet with Santa also raising £260 for the Red Foundation, Emergency Dachshund Rescue UK.

Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager, added: “I want to thank all our little grotto go-ers for once again raising a phenomenal amount for our chosen charity this year.”

Romford Shopping Mall is already on the lookout for a charity to support for next year. If you’re interested call 01708 740 492.

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Romford woman organises charity ball for British Heart Foundation and Cry after mum suffers cardiac arrests

City Pavilion. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters tackle blaze at Rainham energy production plant

Fire crews from Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch were called to the fire in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham at 8.08am on Monday, January 7. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists