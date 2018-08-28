Romford Shopping Hall’s Santa’s Grotto raises more than £2,000 for cadets
PUBLISHED: 15:23 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 07 January 2019
Romford’s air cadets received a significant donation from a shopping hall’s Santa’s Grotto this Christmas.
Visitors to Romford Shopping Hall’s Santa’s Grotto in Market Place helped raise £2,058 for the Romford 6F Air Cadets.
The cadets volunteered at the grotto by wrapping nearly 3,000 presents and helping greet guests from December 1 to December 24.
“It’s been a wonderful experience for the cadets and the funds raised will go towards outward bound events and equipment,” said Tina Maynard, civilian committee chairman at the shopping centre.
The centre had its busiest year yet with Santa also raising £260 for the Red Foundation, Emergency Dachshund Rescue UK.
Michelle Fitzgibbons, sales and marketing manager, added: “I want to thank all our little grotto go-ers for once again raising a phenomenal amount for our chosen charity this year.”
Romford Shopping Mall is already on the lookout for a charity to support for next year. If you’re interested call 01708 740 492.