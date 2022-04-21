Gallery
Pictures: Hundreds of kids enjoy roar-some dinosaur event
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
Budding palaeontologists and their parents had a roar-some time learning about everything dinosaurs over the Easter holiday break.
Dinosaurs made a special trip from the prehistoric times to visit Romford Shopping Hall on April 13 to entertain 200 children who attended its Dino Day.
Put on by Dino2Hire, five shows by different dinosaurs were accompanied by an egg hunt, games, colouring, sandpits and more.
Sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, Michelle Fitzgibbons, said one of the dinosaurs who visited - Squirt - got her drenched.
"He got me good and proper," she laughed, adding: "They [the kids] absolutely loved it [the event].
"It was educational for the kids because they were told who was a meat-eater or vegetarian and things like that. We had nice feedback from the parents saying it was good value for money and how they enjoyed themselves and got out of the house.
"It was hard work but it was good fun."
Shops at the hall got involved, such as Made2Sparkle making dinosaur keyrings and Tea Pot Cafe serving up turkey dinosaurs, chips and beans.
The hall had a jammed Easter schedule, with a bonnet-making workshop on March 26, an Easter egg hunt on April 7 and slime workshop with the Essex Slime Company on April 11.
Romford Shopping Hall took no profits from the events.
With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.
The Recorder team is also hosting a weekly meet and greet at the hall every Friday.