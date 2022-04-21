Pictures: Hundreds of kids enjoy roar-some dinosaur event

Gallery

Katie Hicks, nine, being fed to T-Rex by ranger Robert - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Budding palaeontologists and their parents had a roar-some time learning about everything dinosaurs over the Easter holiday break.

Dinosaurs made a special trip from the prehistoric times to visit Romford Shopping Hall on April 13 to entertain 200 children who attended its Dino Day.

Put on by Dino2Hire, five shows by different dinosaurs were accompanied by an egg hunt, games, colouring, sandpits and more.

Kai Jones, eight, feeding T-Rex - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Fossil digging with Amira Cheema, four; Charley Glazier, two; Ilmeeyat Fahmid, five; and Daria Izbase, nine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Theo Butler, eight - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sales and marketing manager at Romford Shopping Hall, Michelle Fitzgibbons, said one of the dinosaurs who visited - Squirt - got her drenched.

Michelle gets a soaking from a dinosaur - Credit: Sandra Rowse

"He got me good and proper," she laughed, adding: "They [the kids] absolutely loved it [the event].

"It was educational for the kids because they were told who was a meat-eater or vegetarian and things like that. We had nice feedback from the parents saying it was good value for money and how they enjoyed themselves and got out of the house.

"It was hard work but it was good fun."

Freddie Shread, four, and Oliver Benton. three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Jaxon Staunton, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Shops at the hall got involved, such as Made2Sparkle making dinosaur keyrings and Tea Pot Cafe serving up turkey dinosaurs, chips and beans.

The hall had a jammed Easter schedule, with a bonnet-making workshop on March 26, an Easter egg hunt on April 7 and slime workshop with the Essex Slime Company on April 11.

Romford Shopping Hall took no profits from the events.

Lacey Palmer, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Arthur Overton-Joiner, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

With some shop owners having recently retired, Michelle is looking for new businesses to set up in vacated units from £150 a week.

The Recorder team is also hosting a weekly meet and greet at the hall every Friday.





Michelle from Romford Shopping Hall - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Rhiannon, four and Niamh, eight - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Stanley Daniels, five - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Vivaan Bachanaboina, three, With Baby Dino - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Paisley Bailey, four, With Baby Dino - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Paisley Bailey, four, feeding T Rex with sausages - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Children enjoying Romford Shopping Hall's Easter Dino2Hire event - Credit: Sandra Rowse



