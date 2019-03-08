Search

Romford's The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 May 2019

The Liberty Shopping Centre in Romford is set to get a new food court. Photo: Google Maps

The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to have a new food court that aims to bring a "unique combined shopping, eating and drinking experience" to Romford.

Plans for a new food court at The Liberty will see a food court replace the former Sports Direct unit as well as part of the BHS store and nail bar Glitz.

BrockMcClure submitted the planning application on behalf of the Liberty Centre.

In the planning documents, the applicant notes that competition with the high street has meant that shopping centres have had to rethink how they function.

"One such option is the reconfiguration of larger vacant units to create smaller more commercially attractive retail spaces but also to consider how shopping centres can diversify and offer complimentary services such as the introduction of the food and beverage offer into shopping centres.

"[The food court] seeks to bring a unique combined shopping, eating and drinking experience to Romford, through the introduction of a new food court.

"It is also envisaged that the food court concept will assist in reversing the recent trend of shoppers visiting alternative competing centres (Stratford, Lakeside and Bluewater) by offering a unique shopping trip experience, therefore, making the Liberty Centre, and thus the town centre of Romford a more appealing place to live, work and visit."

The application was approved by Havering Council in February and the food court is expected to open in 2020.

