Children to take on superhero themed tasks set by Romford shopping centre

Tiana Williamson dons superhero costumes ahead of The Liberty Shopping Centre's summer activities.

A Romford shopping centre is hosting a number of superhero themed activities for children in the school holidays.

The challenges, which began on Monday, August 3 for four weeks, have been put on by the Liberty Shopping Centre in Western Road.

Children will be tasked with finding ‘power stars’ in shop windows and each week they will be asked to spell out an empowerment message from the clues they have found.

Kids will also have the chance to try mask making, designing a uniform and creating a superhero name, which will be downloadable on the centre’s website.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “We are excited to launch our super summer here at The Liberty.

“The Covid-19 period has shone light on some of our amazing community heroes. We wanted to praise our local children who have done amazingly well throughout this difficult period.”

For more information, go to theliberty.co.uk.