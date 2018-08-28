Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford shopping centre awarded autism friendly accreditation

PUBLISHED: 17:13 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 14 January 2019

The Mercury shopping centre has been awarded an Autism Friendly accreditation from the National Autistic Society. Photo: Mercury Mall

The Mercury shopping centre has been awarded an Autism Friendly accreditation from the National Autistic Society. Photo: Mercury Mall

Archant

A Romford shopping centre has been awarded an autism friendly accreditation in recognition of its work to make shopping more accessible for people with autism spectrum conditions.

The Mercury shopping centre has been awarded an Autism Friendly accreditation from the National Autistic Society. Photo: Mercury MallThe Mercury shopping centre has been awarded an Autism Friendly accreditation from the National Autistic Society. Photo: Mercury Mall

Shoppers visiting The Mercury Mall in Romford may already be familiar with The Mercury’s Sensory Tuesdays when the music is turned off, hand driers are replaced with paper towels - allowing shoppers to enjoy a break from the business of everyday life and the overload of too much information.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) awarded the centre an autism accreditation for their work introducing a number of initiatives such as their provision of sensory visual guides to help those planning a visit to the centre.

“All staff have received training on understanding autism,” said Brad Halfacre, assistant contracts manager for Axis Group at The Mercury.

“It’s great to be part of an organisation that focuses on autism, we have received an Autism Friendly award for the Mercury and will continue to improve in any way we can.”

Most Read

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Disruption on train line due to injured swan

The TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are affected. Picture: Catherine Davison

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Elm Park restaurant owner admits hurling abuse at reporter at ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ rally

William Eve from Rainham appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. Photo: @SoniaGallegoAJE

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Barking boss Gardner disappointed they failed to break down Romford

Barking's Rashid Kamara fires at Romford goalkeeper Harry Aldridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Romford’s Martin content with point against Barking

Barking's Jordan Peart challenges a Romford rival (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham rejoice but there is always a sting in the tail

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic gestures to the crowd as he is substituted during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Women boss Beard pleased with performance in City defeat

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Salford boss Alexander delighted to progress past Daggers in FA Trophy

Salford City manager Graham Alexander (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists