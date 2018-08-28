Romford shopping centre awarded autism friendly accreditation

The Mercury shopping centre has been awarded an Autism Friendly accreditation from the National Autistic Society. Photo: Mercury Mall Archant

A Romford shopping centre has been awarded an autism friendly accreditation in recognition of its work to make shopping more accessible for people with autism spectrum conditions.

Shoppers visiting The Mercury Mall in Romford may already be familiar with The Mercury’s Sensory Tuesdays when the music is turned off, hand driers are replaced with paper towels - allowing shoppers to enjoy a break from the business of everyday life and the overload of too much information.

The National Autistic Society (NAS) awarded the centre an autism accreditation for their work introducing a number of initiatives such as their provision of sensory visual guides to help those planning a visit to the centre.

“All staff have received training on understanding autism,” said Brad Halfacre, assistant contracts manager for Axis Group at The Mercury.

“It’s great to be part of an organisation that focuses on autism, we have received an Autism Friendly award for the Mercury and will continue to improve in any way we can.”