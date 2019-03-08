Mercury shopping centre names Saint Francis Hospice as charity of the year

Mercury staff raised more than £400 for Saint Francis Hospice with a tombola as part of the Saint Francis Hospice £50 challenge. Picture: Mercury Mall Archant

Romford’s Mercury Shopping Centre has named an adult hospice as its charity of the year.

Ian Coutier and Mercury staff hand a cheque to Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Mercury Mall Ian Coutier and Mercury staff hand a cheque to Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Mercury Mall

Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower has been running for more than 30 years and provides free care and support to individuals with life limiting illness, as well as their carers and family members.

The Mercury Shopping Centre named the hospice as one of their charities of the year after the centre raised more than £400 with a tombola as part of the hospice's £50 challenge.

Hospice ambassador, Andy Furneaux said: “The hospice has enjoyed a close working relationship with The Mercury for years and we're delighted that this partnership is continuing.

“We have great plans for the coming year including Frankie the Lion kid's club activities at the shopping centre and we're grateful for the money raised including the recent £50 challenge which the Mercury raised over £400 from a tombola.”