Romford's The Liberty goes catwalk crazy for fashion week

The Liberty's fashion show catwalk. Picture: The Liberty Archant

The Liberty kept shoppers on trend with a week of fashion focused activities and workshops during the May half term.

Children were challenged to show off their eye for fashion by designing and drawing their perfect summer outfit as part of The Liberty's fashion week from Monday, May 27 to Thursday, May 30.

On Friday the centre hosted its One Great Day charity event which invited children to take part in confidence building activities and a charity catwalk parade.

The event raised £404 for the centre's two charities.

"We had a fantastic week at The Liberty, full of fashion fun for the whole family to enjoy," said centre manager, Jonathan Poole.

"We raised a great amount of money for two brilliant charities, Cancer Research UK and Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. So thank you to all who donated."

The week closed with a fashion show which showcased summer trends from more than 100 of the Liberty's stores.