Romford's The Liberty goes catwalk crazy for fashion week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 07 June 2019

The Liberty's fashion show catwalk. Picture: The Liberty

The Liberty's fashion show catwalk. Picture: The Liberty

Archant

The Liberty kept shoppers on trend with a week of fashion focused activities and workshops during the May half term.

Children were challenged to show off their eye for fashion by designing and drawing their perfect summer outfit as part of The Liberty's fashion week from Monday, May 27 to Thursday, May 30.

On Friday the centre hosted its One Great Day charity event which invited children to take part in confidence building activities and a charity catwalk parade.

The event raised £404 for the centre's two charities.

"We had a fantastic week at The Liberty, full of fashion fun for the whole family to enjoy," said centre manager, Jonathan Poole.

"We raised a great amount of money for two brilliant charities, Cancer Research UK and Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. So thank you to all who donated."

The week closed with a fashion show which showcased summer trends from more than 100 of the Liberty's stores.

Body found in Bedfords Park

Bedfords Park.

Woman taken to hospital with ‘potentially life changing injuries’ after Upminster car crash

Emergency services were called to Hall Lane this morning after a car flipped on its roof. Photo: Google Maps

Can you help police identify two armed robbers who held up Hornchurch bookmakers?

The Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad detectives are searching for two men who carried out an armed robbery on a William Hill bookmaker's in Station Lane, Hornchurch. Picture: Met Police

Man dies after suffering heart attack in Romford street

Police were called to a man having a heart attack in Crow Lane, Romford, at 4.18pm on Monday. He sadly died at the scene, Picture: Google Maps

Collier Row doctors surgery closes due to ‘unsuccessful’ quality care and patient safety

GP surgery Dr P A Joseph in Chase Cross Road, Collier Row, has closed. Picture: Google Maps

