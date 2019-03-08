The Retailer Awards: The Liberty shopping centre announces its 2019 winners

A shopping centre has once again hosted its annual awards ceremony, crowning 2019's Retailer of the Year.

The Liberty shopping centre, Romford, held the Retailer Awards event on Friday, September 27, to honour both its shops and staff members, with teams from more than 100 stores waiting in anticipation for the winners to be announced.

But it was JD Sports that claimed the prestigious title of Retailer of the Year - to the staff's delight.

Centre manager at The Liberty, Jonathan Poole said: "It was great to celebrate both our fantastic stores and staff members for another year at our annual retailer awards.

"Congratulations to JD Sports as well as our other winners and finalists!"

Other winners from the day included Lush which won the prize for best customer service, and jewellery store Pandora which was commended for its sparkling window, winning the best window display award.

Visual merchandiser at Pandora, Rob Sherwin said: "We are delighted to have won Best Window Display.

"A lot of thought was put into the design of the display. I'd like to thank my team for all of their hard work with the install as they have made it look amazing.

'It's wonderful that people have voted for us, we really appreciate it and are really thankful to them.

"We think it is lovely to have brought a little excitement to our retail community and our local community."

Old-fashioned teashop Small Talk Tea Rooms scooped the prize for best independent retailer, Jacky Ridley who works for Benefit in Boots collected the award for best sales person of the year award and Hotel Chocolat won best participation in events.

In 2018, Boots was named as the Romford shopping centre's Retailer of the Year and Lush won best customer service for the first time last year.

River Island was honoured for its spectacular visual merchandising, winning the best window display award, Super Sushi won best independent retailer and Vediya Mehmet from The Works was awarded the sales person of the year award.

For further information about The Liberty shopping centre, visit theliberty.co.uk