Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

The London Fire Brigade was called to a fire in a shop at the junction of London Road and Cromer Road at 8.18pm on Friday. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The London Fire Brigade has issued a warning to smokers after a discarded cigarette is believed to have caused a large blaze at a shop in Romford on Friday night.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokeswoman told the Recorder that five fire crews were called to the junction of London Road and Cromer Road on May 24 after a sharp-eyed member of the public spotted a pile of rubbish alight at the back of a shop.

She said: "The fire had spread from the rubbish into a storeroom at the rear of the shop and the brigade's fire investigation team believe it was accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

"The storeroom was destroyed by the fire.

"One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

"Around 17 people left the flats above the shop before the Brigade arrived."

The LFB confirmed firefighters were called at 8.18pm on Friday, May 24 and had the fire under control by 12.02am on Saturday.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Ilford, Woodford and Harold Hill fire stations attended the scene.

Havering Police were also on hand, and road closures were in place throughout most of Friday night while emergency services responded.

In a statement released on Twitter at 10.36pm, Havering Police said: "Road closures are in place in Romford and officers are on scene with the London Fire Brigade dealing with a fire in a flat.

"This is under control and some residents have been treated by medics as a precaution.

"Nobody taken to hospital. London Road closed from Cromer Road. Please avoid for now."

The brigade's spokeswoman added: "If you're a smoker it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life."