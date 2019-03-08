Search

Bear Grylls and Duke of Kent present Romford scout with Queen's award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 April 2019

Mike Isaacs from Romford received a Queen's Scout award on Sunday, April 28 at Windsor Castle. Picture: Martyn Milner

Mike Isaacs from Romford received a Queen's Scout award on Sunday, April 28 at Windsor Castle. Picture: Martyn Milner

Martyn Milner 2018

A Romford scout was one of 300 people to receive a special Queen’s Scout award from Bear Grylls and the Duke of Kent.

Lianna Rees from Romford had the honour of holding the King's flag at the Queen's Scout awards at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Gemma MearsLianna Rees from Romford had the honour of holding the King's flag at the Queen's Scout awards at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Gemma Mears

Chief scout Bear Grylls and prince Edward presented Mike Isaacs from Romford with the highest award in scouting at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 28.

Mike said: “Scouting has helped me grow as a person and develop many skills that I'm looking forward to now passing onto the next generation of young people.”

Lianna Rees, another scout from Romford had the honour of being part of a team who were chosen to form the Colour Party for the event and carry the King's flag.

The Queen's Scout Awards at Windsor Castle. Picture: Gemma MearsThe Queen's Scout Awards at Windsor Castle. Picture: Gemma Mears

“I feel so privileged to have had this once in a lifetime opportunity to carry the King's Flag on behalf of all of the Queen Scouts in attendance at Windsor Castle,” said Lianna.

“It was a lot of hard work over four months to prepare for the day, but an amazing experience that I will never forget.”

