Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

A Romford schoolgirl is hosting online activities to educate and entertain other children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiana Williamson, six, a pupil at St Edward’s Primary School in Havering Drive, has been recording videos featuring storytelling, arts and crafts and baking lessons.

The videos are being published on The Liberty Shopping Centre’s Facebook page.

Tiana said: “I was missing my friends at school, so I wanted other children to be able to see another child.

“I thought they could see me and listen to my storytelling and activities and have fun trying them out.

“I love reading and I hope that my stories and arts and crafts put a smile on other children’s faces.”

A centre spokesperson described the videos as an alternative to creative workshops held over school holidays in the centre’s main square, as well as a monthly kids club.