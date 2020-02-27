Search

Romford students bring the Wizard of Oz factor at St Edward's Academy show

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 February 2020

Students performing in St Edward's Academy's Wizard of Oz production. Picture: Gooderham PR

St Edward's Academy impressed families and pupils with its production of the Wizard of Oz.

Sarah Allen, head of drama at St Edward's Academy in London Road, praised the hard work of all students, on and off stage, as they wowed friends and family and local primary schools who were also given a special invite.

Sarah said: "We are very proud of our annual productions at St Edward's Academy and the Wizard of Oz was no exception.

"It is such a colourful and fun production and we had everything from smoke, bubbles and our own yellow brick road leading to the stage.

"It has been a lovely experience and so nice to see some of our youngest students, who have never done anything like this before, make such a big impact.

"We would like to congratulate all the students who took part and everyone else who supported the production."

