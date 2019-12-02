Search

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward's missing classroom bear

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 December 2019

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Archant

The hunt is on to find a Romford primary school's classroom bear after it went missing in the Liberty Shopping Centre.

Ella Freeman from Hornchurch was devastated when she realised that she couldn't find her school's classroom bear, Edward, on Sunday, December 1.

The four-year-old took Edward home from St Edward's Primary School in Havering Drive on Friday, November 29, but she didn't take him out again until Sunday.

Ella's mum, Clare Freeman told the Recorder: "On the way home from school Ella was sick and she spent all day Saturday at home.

"On Sunday we went to The Works in The Liberty and she had the bear with her then.

"As we were walking to the main shopping centre car park we realised it was missing. It had completely disappeared."

Clare said that although staff at the centre were really helpful in trying to find Edward, he was nowhere to be seen.

"It just vanished," said Clare.

Ella Freeman with St Edward's Primary School's missing bear and her twin sister Lucy Freeman. Picture: Clare FreemanElla Freeman with St Edward's Primary School's missing bear and her twin sister Lucy Freeman. Picture: Clare Freeman

"[Ella] had this real connection with it. When we got home she cried for about three hours as she was so upset about it."

If you find Edward the bear, please contact Clare at Clarefreeman@me.com.

