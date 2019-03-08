Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy Archant

A primary school has been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted following the first inspection since it opened.

Raheel Aktar, headteacher of Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford, told the Recorder: "A superb outcome for everyone connected with our school!

"This result is a recognition of our promise to deliver exceptional opportunities for learning to each and every child in our care.

"We look forward to providing these opportunities for many more children in Romford over the coming years."

Inspectors commended the headteacher's ambition for all pupils to achieve success regardless of their starting points and how this has resulted in consistently strong teaching and positive outcomes for the pupils.

The report made note of the school's "varied and interesting" curriculum that provides pupils with multiple opportunities to gain knowledge across a range of subjects.

Concordia Academy opened in 2016 in temporary premises in Hornchurch and it recently moved into its current premises on the former Oldchurch Hospital site.

Inspectors noted that the move from temporary accommodation into a new building had presented a number of challenges.

It highlighted how governors and trustees had "effectively managed" the move from Hornchurch to Romford.

The report states: "Until this point in the school's relatively short history, many aspects of subject leadership have been undertaken by senior leaders and other members of staff with an interest and expertise in specific subjects.

"As the school expands, there is a clear plan in place for the appointment of new staff and for responsibilities to be distributed across a wider group."

Concordia Academy is part of the REach2 Academy Trust, the largest primary-only school trust in the UK.

The trust operates 51 schools across the country including the Langtons Junior Academy, Hornchurch.

Cathie Paine, deputy chief executive at REach2, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised just what an exceptional school Concordia is.

"We are all incredibly proud of Raheel and his team and the work they are doing to ensure that every pupils benefits from exceptional learning opportunities every day."