'It's coming home': Romford school on England's bid for Euro 2020 glory

Published: 11:49 AM July 9, 2021

Children at St Edward's Primary in Romford make their prediction ahead of England's Euro 2020 final. - Credit: St Edward’s Church of England Primary School

A school in Romford is keen to share the message of 'It’s coming home' ahead of England's Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

St Edward’s Church of England Primary School is celebrating England's run to the final by allowing students to dress up in football and PE kits today (Friday, July 9).

Gathering on the school field, pupils spelled out 'It’s coming home” in a spectacular aerial shot.

The line references a lyric from classic football anthem Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds.

Headteacher Christopher Speller said that the school had been having lots of Euro fun.

The Royal Liberty School and Rush Green Primary School are also having a Euro themed non-school uniform day.

