Romford junior school's Cancer Research Race For Life raises hundreds of pounds for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 June 2019

Students and teachers from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

A school community walked, skipped and ran together to raise money for an important cause.

Crownfield Junior School, White Hart Lane, Romford, hosted a Cancer Research Race For Life event on Friday, June 14, where pupils, staff and parents took part to raise money for the charity.

Around £700 has so far been made thanks to the run but headteacher Gill Horne says the school is on its way to £1,000.

The school is aiming to help more causes in the borough and has already done so by inviting homeless charity Hope4Havering to the school to speak to the children, as well as raise money for the Queen's Hospital charity by singing in its atrium.

Gill said: "It was brilliant, we had so much support from parents and children who were excited to take part in the race.

"We want to get the children more involved in the community and this was a great way of having fun and helping others."

