Romford junior school's Cancer Research Race For Life raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Students and teachers from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

A school community walked, skipped and ran together to raise money for an important cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 4 students from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Year 4 students from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Crownfield Junior School, White Hart Lane, Romford, hosted a Cancer Research Race For Life event on Friday, June 14, where pupils, staff and parents took part to raise money for the charity.

You may also want to watch:

Around £700 has so far been made thanks to the run but headteacher Gill Horne says the school is on its way to £1,000.

The school is aiming to help more causes in the borough and has already done so by inviting homeless charity Hope4Havering to the school to speak to the children, as well as raise money for the Queen's Hospital charity by singing in its atrium.

Year 4 students from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Year 4 students from Crownfield Junior School took part in a Cancer Research Race for Life event. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Gill said: "It was brilliant, we had so much support from parents and children who were excited to take part in the race.

"We want to get the children more involved in the community and this was a great way of having fun and helping others."